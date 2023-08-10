Highlights West Bromwich Albion are keen on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Oscar Fraulo.

The German side are considering loaning out the 19-year-old for the season.

West Brom face competition from clubs in Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

It's two defeats in two matches so far this season for Carlos Corberan and West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies kicked off their league campaign away at Blackburn Rovers last weekend, but after conceding two goals in two minutes around the 20 minute mark, left themselves too much to do to get back into the match.

Indeed, Matt Phillips' second half effort was purely a consolation in a 2-1 defeat.

There was further bad news for the Baggies when they took on Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

Carlos Corberan did make some changes to the starting XI, but yet again, the Baggies ran out 2-1 losers.

Putting on field matters aside for the moment, though, there is still plenty of time left in the transfer market for West Brom to try and improve their squad.

Reports breaking in Germany certainly suggest they are trying to do that.

What is the latest West Brom transfer news?

Indeed, according to Fussball Transfers, West Brom are one of five sides to make a request to Borussia Monchengladbach regarding Danish midfielder Oscar Fraulo.

The Bundesliga club are reported to be considering loaning out the 19-year-old, and the Baggies want to snap him up.

They face competition, though, with Darmstadt, Hannover, Vitesse Arnhem and Brondby all said to be keen, too.

In the report, Monchengladbach's sporting director Nils Schmadtke is quoted as saying, via Fussball Transfers: "We may loan Oscar Fraulo to another club for a season."

"He's now at an age when he needs match practice at the highest possible level.

This loan is being done with the view that the young midfielder could then come back and compete for a first team place at the club.

Who is Oscar Fraulo?

As touched upon above, Oscar Fraulo is a 19-year-old Danish midfielder, currently on the books at Borussia Monchengladbach.

That has not always been the case, though, with his career having started back in his homeland.

Fraulo came through the youth ranks with FC Midtjylland and featured heavily for their youth teams when rising through the ranks.

Fraulo only appeared four times for their senior side, though, before making the move to Borussia Monchengladbach last summer.

Following his move to Germany last season, Fraulo featured mainly for Borussia Monchengladbach II, in the Regionalliga West, making 17 appearances last campaign.

He does have senior appearances for the club to his name, though, having made two small cameos from the substitute's bench in the Bundesliga.

Would this be a good signing for West Brom?

It would certainly be an interesting signing when you consider the player's experience and West Brom's current options.

For example, Fraulo has played only one season at senior level, and it was for Monchengladbach II, which means he may not be quite up to Championship standards to begin with, at least.

Considering that, and the fact he will be looking for game time as it is a loan deal, I struggle to see him being a regular starter, albeit we know very little about him.

The starter claim is made because of the current players West Brom have in that position.

In the midfield slots, the club can already choose from the likes of Okay Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah, Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt, and John Swift and it's unclear how many of those Fraulo would get ahead of in the pecking order.