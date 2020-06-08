West Brom eyeing Manchester United agreement ahead of season restart

According to the Express and Star, West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United are looking at playing a friendly against one another as the pair ramp up their preparations for the season restart.

The Premier League and Championship are set to recommence within days of one another towards the end of next week and supporters are excited to see how their sides get on.

Albion are looking to get promoted, United are looking to finish in the top four, and so both sides have plenty to play for once we can get going again.

And, in terms of their preparations, it appears as though both sides could play a friendly against one another behind closed doors in order to help them get up to match speed.

The Verdict

Both sides will want to hit the ground running when the season gets going again and fans are going to be keen to see their teams playing games like this.

It’ll be a good test for both clubs with both having decent campaigns and, with just over a week left to go before both seasons are up and running once more, it’ll be important that the two sides come through unscathed.