West Brom are facing a battle to keep hold of promising young midfielder Tom Fellows.

According to the Daily Mail, the Baggies are hoping to tie down the 20-year-old to a new contract in order to fend off interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

The youngster’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could depart as a free agent in the summer.

The winger has made five substitute appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side so far this season, as he looks to make his breakthrough into the first team squad.

Fellows spent the previous campaign on loan with League Two side Crawley Town, as they finished 22nd in the fourth tier table, appearing 38 times for the club.

Who is interested in Tom Fellows?

Southampton and Leicester City are both keeping tabs on the youngster as he looks to break into senior level football in the Championship.

His contract situation means he could be a relatively risk-free addition for those clubs, as he could be available as a free agent next year.

However, West Brom are keen to tie him down to a longer term deal, with Corberan looking to use him as part of his squad.

Fellows earned a lot of plaudits for his performances at underage level, and gained a lot of valuable experience while out on loan last season.

Despite Crawley’s overall poor results, leading to just barely avoiding relegation from the Football League, the West Brom academy graduate still came out of the campaign with some credit.

This has led to clubs like Leicester and Southampton to monitor his progress with a view to potentially making him an offer.

The financial situation at the Hawthorns may also play a role in determining the future of the player.

West Brom are currently up for sale, with the current ownership struggling to maintain the finances of the club.

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 10th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 15 20 39 2 Ipswich Town 15 14 36 3 Leeds United 15 10 28 4 Preston North End 16 -1 28 5 Southampton 15 0 27 6 West Brom 15 10 26 7 Cardiff City 15 7 24 8 Sunderland 15 8 23

West Brom are currently sixth in the Championship table, with Corberan’s side aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Albion finished ninth last year, missing out on a play-off place by three points so will be aiming to go one step closer this campaign.

The Baggies face a big clash this weekend when they visit St. Mary’s to take on promotion rivals Southampton.

Victory would see them leapfrog the Saints in the table, but defeat could see them fall outside of the top six places.

Would Tom Fellows be a good signing for Southampton or Leicester City?

Fellows is still looking to really cement himself as a regular member of the first team squad at senior level at West Brom.

He’s been limited to just 70 minutes of league action this season, and has yet to really showcase what he’s truly capable of.

He needs more consistent game time to continue his development, which a loan to League One might provide.

However, he certainly has potential and it is promising that Corberan is handing him game time in the Championship, which could be what persuades him to sign a new deal with West Brom in the end.