West Brom eyeing bold move for promotion rivals’ star

West Brom are reportedly eyeing up a move for Fulham left-back Joe Bryan in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The defender has been at Craven Cottage for a few seasons now, and was in the side that got relegated from the Premier League in 2018/19.

Indeed, he’s been a regular this campaign back in the Championship, too, and has formed a decent partnership with Ivan Cavaleiro down Fulham’s left flank.

However, the report suggests that the men from Craven Cottage would be willing to sell him for the right fee, believed to be around £5m, and that has apparently caught the Baggies’ attention.

At right-back, Albion have good competition between Dara O’Shea and Darnell Furlong but, at left-back, there might be an opening for Bryan to come in and challenge Kieran Gibbs – though Conor Townsend will want to show he can still compete for a spot.

The Verdict

This would be a really good signing for Albion when you look at it.

Potentially, it won’t break the bank and it will give them real competition for places across their defence – something you need in any division.

If they go up, Bryan has Premier League experience now and he’ll be looking to prove himself at that level after what happened with Fulham.