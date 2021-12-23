West Brom eye transfer approach for 11-goal EFL ace

West Bromwich Albion are said to be keeping tabs on Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang ahead of making a potential move for the striker, as per a recent report by the Express & Star.

The 23-year-old has been in good form the Latics so far this season and already has 11 goals to his name across all competitions as Wigan seek to achieve promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

And it is the forward’s performances for his current side that have seemingly attracted the attention of the Baggies, who are well known to be in the market for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Albion are said to view Lang as a player for the future that would greatly suit their high pressing style of play, whilst he is also a target that wouldn’t necessarily break the bank if they were to move for him.

Capable of playing in a central role or on the right of a front three, Lang is due to see his current contract with the Latics expire next summer, which is a fact that is only sure to increase speculation over his future at the DW Stadium.

The Verdict

This could be a great target for the Baggies to pursue, especially when you take into account what stage Lang is at in his career right now.

He is a player that is versatile enough to do a job both centrally or out wide and would provide a good alternative to Albion’s current forward options.

Add to the fact that he is due to be out of contract in the new year, and there is a real possibility that this is a deal that could be done slightly more on the cheap side of things.

There are certainly some more experienced options out there than Lang but at the same time he would meet West Brom’s requirements in terms of affordability.