West Brom eye Luton swoop as Steve Bruce looks to solve squad issue

Luton Town defender James Bree is on West Bromwich Albion‘s radar as they look to strengthen their options at right-back, according to the Express&Star.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the Luton side that reached the Championship play-offs in 2021/22 – adding a goal and six assists in his 42 league appearances.

However, it appears the Hatters’ resolve could be tested in the upcoming window with Albion interested.

The Express&Star reports that Bree is on the Baggies’ radar as they look to add cover and competition for Darnell Furlong.

Furlong is the only right-back currently in the West Brom squad and it is said that Steve Bruce is looking to strengthen in that area – with the Luton full-back a player that he and the club appear to rate highly.

Bree’s current contract situation is unclear but he was not named in the club’s retained and released list for 2022 – suggesting his current deal does not expire this summer.

The 24-year-old came through the Barnsley academy and impressed at first-team level before securing a multi-million-pound move to Aston Villa in 2017.

He struggled to make much of an impact at Villa Park but has looked back to his best since joining Luton.

The Verdict

Bree was excellent for the Hatters last season, with his marauding runs down the flanks and dangerous deliveries into the box a vital cog in Nathan Jones’ machine.

The fact he was not mentioned at all in Luton’s retained and released list suggests he is not out of contract this summer but Albion may still feel confident of prizing him away from Kenilworth Road.

They certainly need cover and competition for Furlong, who made a bright start to last season but faded significantly as 2021/22 wore on.

Bree would seem an ideal option to solve that issue – particularly as Bruce will hope his Albion side are in the ascendancy in most games next season.