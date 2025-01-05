West Bromwich Albion are eyeing a bargain deal for Rangers right-back Adam Devine this month.

That's according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, who reports that the out-of-favour defender could depart given that he is out of contract in the summer, making this the last window in which the Scottish giants can cash in on him.

The 21-year-old predominantly operates as a right-sided full-back, albeit he is behind Rangers captain James Tavernier at Ibrox. West Brom, meanwhile, have only one specialist right-back on their books.

Darnell Furlong has played the lion's share of minutes this season, although the likes of Mason Holgate and Tom Fellows have seen game time in that area over the last couple of seasons in his absence.

West Brom's interest in Adam Devine

It appears as though West Brom are seeking support for Furlong, with Rangers' "forgotten man" Adam Devine lined up as an option.

Devine is from Glasgow and is a product of the Rangers Academy, signing a contract extension with the club until 2022 in September 2020. In June 2021, he extended his contract at Ibrox again.

He has had previous loan stints since at the likes of Partick Thistle, Brechin City, and most recently with Motherwell during a spell last season.

So far this term, however, Devine has played in two Challenge Cup games against Bo'ness United and Clyde FC, but has seldom featured in Phillipe Clement's plans after making his debut for the club last season under Michael Beale.

Nixon is reporting that he could now be set to move to the Hawthorns for a "bargain" fee, with the 21-year-old out of contract this summer and seeing his career stall at present.

Devine could be set to be their first signing this month, switching from sitting as Tavernier's deputy to Furlong's instead.

West Brom's January transfer window plans

West Brom were aiming to be a play-off side during the 2023/24 season after falling just short last time out, and the minimum aim is the same again this term following their semi-final defeat to Southampton. That's despite the fact their preparations for the Championship campaign being somewhat hamstrung by ongoing issues behind the scenes.

Previous owner Guochuan Lai's ownership of the club made Carlos Corberan's achievements last season even more impressive, but there is renewed optimism despite the EFL's involvement in the day-to-day operations and the transfers the club can make with their ongoing business plan.

It's unclear just as to how much that will impact their ability to sign players this month, albeit the club's business in the market has evidently been difficult at times when the club sought loans and free transfers, predominantly during the last few windows.

That's highlighted just how much spending has been cut back, but they may require further investment in some capacity this January if they are to remain competitive at the top-end of the table and secure yet another play-off berth.