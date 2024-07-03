Scottish side Dundee are set to sign West Brom defender Ethan Ingram this summer.

According to The Mirror's live transfer blog (July 3, 7.24am), the right-back has opted to move away from The Hawthorns, despite being offered a new deal at the Baggies.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Salford City, where he featured 23 times in League Two as the Ammies came 20th in the fourth tier standings.

Ingram came through the ranks of the Albion academy system, but has been unable to break into Carlos Corberan’s first-team plans.

He has yet to feature for the Baggies in a league game, and is set to turn down a new contract offer to move to Scotland.

Ethan Ingram - Salford City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 23 (19) 1 (1)

Ethan Ingram set to exit West Brom and sign for Dundee

Ingram’s contract expired at the end of June, raising questions over his future at The Hawthorns.

It is believed that the Midlands outfit made an attempt to keep the defender at the club beyond June 30, but he has instead opted to move away from English football.

It has been claimed that Ingram has suitors from League One to stay in England, but Dundee have won the race to his signature.

The right-back is set to have a medical with the Dens Park outfit, and will put pen to paper on a contract providing no issues arise between now and then.

Ingram made 19 starts in League Two last season, contributing one goal and one assist as Salford City avoided relegation from the fourth tier.

The 21-year-old has been with West Brom since 2015, joining the academy setup at the age of just 12, but he has been unable to break into the club’s first team plans.

He has also been capped at underage international level, competing for England at under-17's, 18's and 20's.

Ingram will be hoping that this proposed move to Dundee will be his opportunity to compete on a regular basis going forward.

Ethan Ingram is one of many West Brom departees this summer

Ingram will be among a number of players to depart West Brom this summer due to an expiring contract.

Matty Phillips, Adam Reach, Nathaniel Chalobah, Erik Pieters, Martin Kelly, Jovan Malcolm and Yann M’Vila have all also exited The Hawthorns this summer, whilst Cedric Kipre looks unlikely to sign a new deal too.

Corberan will be hoping to strengthen his side in the transfer window, which remains open until 30 August, with his sights firmly set on another promotion push in 2025.

West Brom finished fifth in the Championship table last season, but narrowly missed out on promotion with a play-off semi-final defeat to Southampton.

While a new contract offer from West Brom did come to fruition, it is likely better for Ingraam’s career to move elsewhere at this stage.

His loan spell at Salford City earned him game time at senior level, which he wasn’t going to get by staying with the Baggies.

A move to Dundee should see him earn more regular playing time, and a change of scenery by going to Scotland could prove useful.

West Brom should still earn a small fee from tribunal for this move due to the player being under 24, and his departure won’t be a huge blow to Corberan’s first team plans.

Even though Darnell Furlong could be on the move from Albion this summer, with Alan Nixon reporting that the club would accept £2 million for his services, Ingram was unlikely to get game-time even if he moved on, so the decision to chase minutes north of the border is probably the correct one.