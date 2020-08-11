West Brom enter talks with Premier League club over potential deal for 3-goal winger

West Brom have held talks with Sheffield United over signing Callum Robinson on a permanent deal according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

#wba are keen to take #sufc striker Callum Robinson back to the Hawthorns on a substantive deal, following his successful loan spell last season. Initial talks held. Other clubs interested too tho – at least one of which is in the Prem Lg. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 10, 2020

It is claimed that there are other clubs interested in landing his signature ahead of the 2020/21 season, with one of them being a Premier League team.

Robinson made 16 appearances for West Brom in his loan spell with Slaven Bilic’s side during the 2019/20 campaign, as they won promotion into the top-flight.

The 25-year-old chipped in with three goals and two assists for the club, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they can fend off interest from other teams who are keen on striking a deal with Sheffield United this summer for Robinson’s services.

The Baggies finished second in the Championship table, as they confirmed their spot in the automatic promotion places on the final day of the season, as they drew 2-2 with QPR at The Hawthorns.

It appears as though Slaven Bilic is eager to get deals over the line in the near future, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League later this year.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised by this at all.

Robinson really impressed me towards the end of his loan spell with West Brom, and I think he’ll be eager to prove himself in the Premier League.

It seems unlikely that he has much of a future with Sheffield United, so I think the Baggies are making a smart decision in holding talks over a potential deal for the former Preston North End player.

He’s clearly a player that Bilic likes, and you would imagine that West Brom will be confident in winning the race to sign him, after his loan spell with the club last season.