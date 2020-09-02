West Brom enter talks over potential signing of prolific EFL ace

West Bromwich Albion are in talks with Huddersfield Town over the potential signing of Karlan Grant, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

The Baggies are yet to make a signing this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League, with Slaven Bilic undoubtedly looking to strengthen his squad ahead of their opening day clash with Leicester.

Bilic will be looking to bring in another striker this summer to provide competition for Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu, with Grant emerging as a possible target for Albion.

The 22-year-old was a key player for Huddersfield in their bid for survival last term, firing in 19 goals to help the Terriers avoid relegation down to League One.

Grant, who arrived at Huddersfield from Charlton Athletic in January 2019, also scored four goals in the top-flight as Town were relegated from the Premier League in 2018/19.

According to Dorsett, West Brom have now entered talks to sign the striker, with Huddersfield said to demand around £16million for the player’s signature this summer.

Huddersfield will be hoping for a positive season under new boss Carlos Corberan, but losing their top goalscorer only two weeks before the new season could be a blow for the club.

The Verdict

This is a move that has been in the pipeline for quite some time it seems.

Grant is a young forward who has scored plenty of goals in the past couple of seasons, and to score 19 goals for a relegation-threatened side is some going, it has to be said.