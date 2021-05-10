West Brom enter race with Rangers in transfer tussle for Coventry City ace

West Bromwich Albion are the latest club to have shown an interest in signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer, with The Athletic reporting that the Baggies have identified the 23-year-old as an ideal target.

The defensive midfielder player only joined up with the Sky Blues last summer after arriving from PEC Zwolle and has quickly settled into life in the English second tier as he helped his current employers to secure Championship football for another season.

His solid performances in the middle of the park have understandably begun to attract interest in his services from elsewhere, with the likes of Glasgow Rangers, Norwich City, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion having also been identified as potential suitors for the Brazilian born player by Football League World in more recent times.

However it now appears that the Baggies have entered the race for the hard-working midfield player, with Sam Allardyce’s side set to be in need of reinforcements in that area of the field with Conor Gallagher, Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all set to return to their parent clubs this summer after their respective loans expire.

<br /> Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Coventry City appearances?

1 of 18 James Maddison? More Less

Hamer has played a part in 44 games across all competitions this season and has a contract in the Midlands until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

West Brom would almost inevitably have to stump up a significant fee in order to snare Hamer away from the Sky Blues and considering the two clubs will be at the same level next term, they could find it tough to do just that.

With the likes of Rangers and other good clubs being in the mix, this could be a saga which drones on a lot longer than Coventry would want.

Realistically they could well make a big profit on a player that they only just signed last summer but I don’t think Mark Robins wants his side to become a selling club.

Holding onto their best players will be crucial if they are to progress on the pitch, but they simply cannot compete financially with the likes of the Baggies if they do come calling for the player’s services this summer.