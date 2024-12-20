As West Bromwich Albion continue to stumble in the play-off race, one of Carlos Corberan's tactical tweaks has left a less-than-desired effect and one that should be rectified to get the Baggies bouncing again.

West Brom took a stunning 16 points from their first six games, which elevated them to the summit of the second tier and cemented them among the ones to watch this season.

Lately, however, Albion have struggled and though Watford's win versus Corberan's side signalled the end of a 14-game unbeaten streak, it was a run that only included two victories.

Although the Spaniard's unmistakable style is still evident, this turning of the tide is cause for concern, but with Corberan left with few options experimenting with his forward line, the defensive stability of the side comes into question, as the formidable back four that he had established a foundation with has appeared fractured since the inclusion of a more technical left-back.

Initially forced onto Corberan through injury, the Spaniard's stubbornness since retaining this technical defender has begun to compromise the physicality and stability his defensive line operates with, creating a dream scenario for right-wingers across the division.

That player is Callum Styles.

As Styles becomes a mainstay in Corberan's side, Albion have begun to suffer with the size of the defender

Being the ninth summer signing to step through the door in the transfer window, the Hungarian international initially found it hard to find his feet at The Hawthorns, registering just 20 minutes of first-team football within his first nine games as a West Brom player.

However, Styles has since seen an upturn in his fortunes.

With Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, and Paddy McNair all sent for suspended spells on the sidelines, the Hungarian's natural position in central midfield helped him capture Corberan's attention as the ideal fit to fill in at left-back, especially with the Spaniard expecting his full-backs to invert into the midfield.

Styles has since featured in all of Albion's last nine games, where the Baggies have won twice, lost once, and drawn six, but what is concerning is the nine goals that have hit Alex Palmer's net during this period.

It's a significant change from the scintillating start West Brom fans rejoiced over, which was built upon an immense defensive foundation of just two goals conceded in the first six fixtures and four clean sheets in this period.

With Mason Holgate, Darnell Furlong, and Torbjorn Heggem still delivering stand-out performances, it is the Hungarian's performances that now must be called into question.

West Bromwich Albion defenders stats per 90 2024/25 season so far (Fotmob) Player: Duels Won Duels Won % Aerial Duels Won Aerial Duels Won % Long Ball Accuracy % Callum Styles 3.83 44% 0.93 36.4% 34.5% Darnell Furlong 6.15 63.4% 3.20 76.2% 43.3% Kyle Bartley 4.02 74% 2.98 71.4% 51.8% Mason Holgate 5.60 62.2% 3.04 67.6% 47.9% Torbjorn Heggem 5.40 63.6% 2.46 63% 36.2%

Analysing the data, Styles' stats are cause for concern when viewed in correlation to his teammates, ranking bottom in every category listed above, all of which are pillars in the fluid football Corberan wishes to play.

His physical weakness both aerially and strength in the challenge is something that is becoming routinely exploited, being in the bottom 9% of left-backs for duels won % and bottom 14% for aerial duels won %.

Styles' lack of sustainability playing the ball into the midfield third is also below the expected of a natural central midfielder and doesn't allow Albion to ignite the fast-flowing football that was played earlier in the campaign.

The lack of accountability by the former Tykes' man to turnover the ball and nullify any threats from opposition right-wingers is something that is also causing the left centre-back to drift over and cover, leaving gaps in the penalty area for midfield runners to punish the struggling Styles.

As Corberan seeks to return to winning ways, he should resort back to the squad that delivered it

With the winter window vast approaching, fixtures will be thick and fast across the festive period, offering an opportunity for West Brom to cement themselves firmly back in the play-off picture.

But to do this, Corberan has to address the performances of Styles and find a fix to the defensive vulnerability he brings both one-on-one and aerially.

The Baggies could be better suited returning to the system that served them so well earlier in the season, moving the Nordic fans' favourite, Heggem, back to the left-back spot and using Styles as a rotational option in the midfield, a spot he showcased at Sunderland last term and Millwall prior, he is more than capable of playing in the second tier.

Heggem has been by far Albion's stand-out defender this season but Baggies also miss the confidence carrying the ball the Nord brings, ranking in the top 19% for successful dribbles out of all defenders in the division, where Styles only ranks in the bottom 24.7%.

The Hungarian is yet to prove he can best Heggem in any of the key areas Corberan's system consists of, with Styles not able to match the defensive culpability or ball-carrying the Nord brings.

A fix has to be found by Corberan as West Brom cannot afford another prolonged winless run if they seek to keep their play-off prayers alive. It's time to end the Styles experiment.