West Brom edge closer to finalising transfer agreement with 28-year-old

West Brom are believed to have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Adam Reach ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to Football Insider.

Reach had been training with the Baggies in recent weeks, and has evidently made a good impression since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last year’s league campaign.

The 28-year-old made 49 appearances in total for the Owls in the 2020/21 season, and chipped in with six goals and four assists, but his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the third-tier of English football, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City were also believed to be keen on reaching an agreement to sign Reach this summer, but it appears as though West Brom have won the race to land his signature.

The Baggies will be hoping he can play his part for them this season, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

West Brom are set to take on AFC Bournemouth in the opening match of the new Championship campaign, in what is likely to be a tough test for Ismael’s side on Friday 6th August at the Vitality Stadium.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see what role he has to play with Valerien Ismael’s side this season.

Reach wasn’t at his best with Sheffield Wednesday last season, as they dropped out of the Championship, and he’ll be hoping he can silence his doubters whilst with West Brom.

I’d be surprised to see him starting regularly, as Ismael already has some strong options available to him in a similar position, but on a rotational basis, this could prove to be a smart bit of business.

Squad rotation is key for a team that are likely to be challenging for promotion into the Premier League, and Reach could be a reliable option to call upon this term.