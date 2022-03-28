West Brom duo set for potential exits amid Premier League transfer interest

West Bromwich Albion could be set to lose promising youngsters Reyes Cleary and Josh Shaw, with the pair having not yet signed professional contracts that are on the table to commit them to the club, according to The Athletic.

And both players are said to have other clubs interested in signing the pair should they turn down the Baggies’ offers, with Cleary in particular having European and Premier League outfits on red alert.

17-year-old Cleary has been in fine form for both the under-18’s and under-23’s this season, scoring 15 goals in 10 outings for the former and seven times in 14 appearances for the latter.

Valerien Ismael handed the striker his senior debut in an FA Cup clash against Brighton in January, but that run-out hasn’t convinced him yet to sign professional terms with Albion, with Everton, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Newcastle all interested according to the Daily Mail.

Shaw meanwhile, who linked up with West Brom from Everton two years ago, is also yet to agree to a new contract.

The 18-year-old has featured eight times for the club’s under-23’s this season, with the hierarchy said to recognise Shaw as a player with ‘considerable potential’.

The Baggies are no stranger to losing youth players to Premier League clubs, with Tim Iroegbunam signing for Aston Villa last summer as well as Lino Sousa and Leo Cardoso recently joining Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

The Verdict

West Brom have travelled down this path before in not being able to agree professional contracts with some of their most talented youngsters.

Several in recent years have moved across the Midlands to Aston Villa but Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s progression has shown this season that there is a pathway into the first-team squad.

Cleary may have been given his opportunity in the FA Cup to show him that West Brom is the best place to continue his development, but the major interest in his services could be a real head-turner for the teenager.

The Baggies will not want to lose two talented youngsters like Cleary and Shaw, but if they refuse to sign new deals then there’s not much more they can do.