West Brom duo expected to secure transfer moves away during busy summer rebuild

West Brom are expected to make Kean Bryan and Cedric Kipre available for transfers in the summer window as Steve Bruce prepares to make major changes to his squad.

The former Aston Villa chief was named as Valerien Ismael’s successor earlier this year but he has failed to make an instant impact.

Now, the focus turns to next season, with Bruce already making it clear that he wants to bring in a host of new players, along with moving on several members of the current group.

And, The Athletic have revealed that Bryan and Kipre are unlikely to be in Bruce’s plans, with the duo to be allowed to leave if suitable offers arrive, due to the number of defenders that they have at the club.

Kipre has struggled to get game time since Bruce was appointed, whilst Bryan has been out with a serious knee injury he suffered shortly after joining on a free transfer.

Due to that, a loan move for the latter is the most likely option and it will depend on him proving his fitness before the deadline passes.

The verdict

In truth, this is not too much of a surprise because Albion are well-stocked for defensive options and Bruce is planning on using a back four next season, which obviously means there is one less position for someone to play in.

Plus, they have been linked with a few central defenders, so it’s an area Bruce wants to improve, which means that departures are inevitable.

Both Kipre and Bryan are decent players, so they should look to get regular minutes elsewhere, with a switch suiting all parties.

