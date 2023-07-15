West Bromwich Albion duo Grady Diangana and Darnell Furlong are attracting interest from other sides, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Baggies have already sold Dara O'Shea to Burnley but could potentially cash in on more players between now and the end of the summer window to fund some of their signings.

Carlos Corberan will be keen to put his stamp on his squad during his first summer window in charge of the Midlands side - but he will also need to balance the books to ensure the Baggies can get themselves into a much more secure financial position.

The sale of O'Shea will have helped that - but how many signings they want to make and how much they want to spend may determine which other players will also need to depart.

Cedric Kipre's uncertain future at West Brom

Witcoop has also reported that Kipre's future at The Hawthorns remains uncertain despite the departure of O'Shea.

The Irishman's sale could have opened up a spot for the former Wigan Athletic man to fill, but an exit may not be able to be ruled out this summer following his loan spell at Cardiff City.

Caleb Taylor has emerged as a talented young option following his loan spell away at Cheltenham Town.

What is Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana's situation at West Brom?

Furlong is currently Albion's first-choice option at right-back and he could keep that spot for the foreseeable future with Taylor Gardner-Hickman able to play in midfield.

However, there's a chance Gardner-Hickman could consign Furlong to a place on the bench considering the amount of competition there is for a spot in the middle of the park.

Nathaniel Chalobah, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby can all operate in this area, so if Gardner-Hickman impresses in training, Corberan may decide to start him at full-back.

Diangana, meanwhile, has a huge amount of potential but he is replaceable, with Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace able to operate on the wing and Karlan Grant also able to play out wide if required.

Unfortunately, the ex-West Ham man hasn't kicked on since his permanent switch from the London Stadium but may feel he has unfinished business at The Hawthorns.

Should West Brom sell Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana?

Both players have two years left on their contracts so this may be the ideal window to sell them.

Furlong is a regular first-teamer but Gardner-Hickman could thrive at right-back if given the opportunity to start regularly and this is why the Baggies should be open to a sale.

Diangana must be worth a decent amount still despite his failure to fulfil his potential - but it remains to be seen what type of bids they get for both.

They shouldn't be looking to sell either of them for less than their market value - but things need to be freshened up and that's why Albion should be open to offers for the pair of them.

If they can bring in upgrades with the money they generate for both of them, then it would make sense to sell both.

But they shouldn't be looking to cash in unless they have replacements lined up and they shouldn't sell them too late on in the window unless their replacements have already signed.