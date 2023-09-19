Highlights Watford has a history of frequently changing managers, but Valerien Ismael could break that trend with his impressive performance so far.

Ismael's contract length was not disclosed initially, but he is rumored to have signed a three-year deal with the club, making talk of an extension confusing.

Carlton Palmer believes it may be premature to offer Ismael an extended contract, but if it ensures long-term stability for Watford, he supports the decision.

Watford's track record at not keeping hold of managers in recent years under the Pozzo ownership is very well documented, but Valerien Ismael could perhaps break that particular trend.

Not since Javi Gracia's stint in the dugout from January 2018 to September 19 has a manager lasted over a full year in charge at the Hornets, such is Gino Pozzo's penchant for dismissing head coaches.

But the arrival of Ismael - Pozzo's 19th full-time manager since his arrival in 2022 - over the summer could be the reset that the club needed after missing out on the Championship play-offs last year, with shrewd transfer moves being made, recruiting to the Frenchman's style of play as opposed to splashing the cash.

On the pitch, it hasn't been a rip-roaring start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Hertfordshire outfit and Ismael as head coach, with just two wins from their opening six league fixtures, which have already included two defeats.

But there is still promise being shown on the pitch, and it looks like the board are impressed as well.

That is because, perhaps surprisingly, The Athletic have claimed this week that Ismael is in negotiations to extend his contract already with Watford despite only being announced as the new boss four months ago.

What is Valerien Ismael's current contract situation at Watford?

When appointed back in May to replace Chris Wilder in the dugout, Ismael's length of contract was not actually disclosed by the club.

However, The Athletic have reported that the Frenchman signed a three-year deal at Vicarage Road, which perhaps makes the talk of a new deal a bit stranger.

Perhaps it is relating to Ismael's pay which would make a little bit more sense if he is being offered a wage hike, but he is already tied down in the long-term to the Hornets and he's only been at the club for a few months.

Does Valerien Ismael deserve a Watford contract extension or is it premature?

Former England international Carlton Palmer, who had a brief stint on loan at Vicarage Road in the 2000-01 season, believes that it may be a bit too soon for Ismael to be handed an extended deal, but is welcoming of it if it means that Watford are finally going to stick with a manager and give him a chance in the long-term.

"I find this strange at this juncture," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Watford are sat in 12th place in the Championship with two wins in six games, not particularly great.

"The only thing is, the details were never disclosed of Ismael's contract length when he succeeded Wilder.

"West Brom did the same with Carlos Corberan last season, and when he signed his new contract it saw him have a run of bad results which saw them finish out of the play-offs.

"The Watford hierarchy are believed to be impressed with the work that Ismael has done at the club, therefore want to reward him.

"It's premature for me, but if it gives the club security and stability that they haven't had in the past with their managers and that they stick with him, then thumbs up from me."