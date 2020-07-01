West Brom, Derby and Nottingham Forest among clubs eyeing up moves for Chelsea player

A host of clubs, including Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Derby County, are interested in signing Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Ugbo is likely to depart Stamford Bridge on loan again next season, with the 21-year-old spending this season on loan in Holland with Roda JC.

Ugbo has never made a senior appearance for Chelsea, but has spent time on loan in England with Barnsley, Scunthorpe United and MK Dons.

Do these 11 celebrities support Nottingham Forest?

1 of 11 Does James Dean Bradfield support Nottingham Forest? Yes No

The striker scored 13 goals and chipped in with three assists in 28 games for Roda in 2019/20, and he will be keen to make an impact upon his return to England.

According to TEAMtalk, a number of clubs are keen on taking Ugbo on loan next season, including Forest, Derby, West Brom, Watford and West Ham.

Forest, West Brom and Derby are all battling for promotion this season, and will be keen to strengthen their squads ahead of a potential promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom sit second in the Championship, whilst East Midlands rivals Forest and Derby sit fifth and ninth respectively.

The Verdict

I’m not sure whether Ugbo is good enough to be playing in the Premier League if West Brom or Forest get there.

He has endured an impressive season in Holland with Roda JC, but he’s never been that prolific in England before.

Forest, Derby and Albion need to bolster their attacking options this summer, but is Ugbo prolific enough to be their main man up top?