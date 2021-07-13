West Brom departure confirmed as West Ham complete deal

West Bromwich Albion’s former head of performance, Nick Davies, has joined West Ham United ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as per a recent report by the Express & Star.

Davies is an expert in injury prevention and originally joined the Baggies back in 2018 as part of the coaching staff at the Hawthorns.

However it now appears that he has been forced out by the new regime that has come in under Valerien Ismael and as a result, he departed the club by mutual consent last month.

Now it is understood that the Welshman has re-joined the Hammers, after previously working with their manager, David Moyes, earlier in his career.

Davies had previously been head of sports science at West Ham, Charlton Athletic, Norwich and Birmingham City prior to joining the Baggies three years ago.

Ismael will now be looking to install more of his own people, as a new era gradually takes shape in the Midlands ahead of the season’s big kick off.

The Verdict

It is part and parcel of football for new managers to bring in their own staff and for that reason I can fully understand why Davies has moved on.

The opportunity to work under David Moyes again in the Premier League is obviously an offer that many people working in the Football League would find hard to refuse and it’s clear that he feels very settled in East London.

Albion may well look for someone now who can come in as his direct replacement, as performance and the overall impact of sports science has become far more prominent in the game over the past few years.

Once Ismael has all of his backroom staff in place, I think supporters will start to see the club operating like a well oiled machine once more after what was a turbulent campaign last time out.