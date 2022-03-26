West Brom defender makes honest admission on the season so far

On-loan West Brom defender Matt Clarke has admitted that it’s not good enough for a team who began aspirations of winning automatic promotion languishing in 12th place.

West Brom have endured a frustratingly poor campaign with a good start dragged down by inconsistency and underperformance.

Playoffs were still likely after dropping out of automatic contention in February but poor form has left Steve Bruce’s side with far too much to do in their remaining eight games.

Talking to the Express and Star, on-loan defender Matt Clarke admitted it isn’t good enough: “When you look at the table at the moment, it’s so frustrating to see ourselves so far down.

“That hurts. We want to be towards the top end of it and for the majority of the season we have been there or thereabouts. To have dropped to where we have isn’t nice.” The poor form led to the sacking of Valerien Ismael despite the side boasting one of the best defensive records in the league at that time, as well being one of the side’s most creative teams in the division when it comes to chance creation. The underperformance of the team hasn’t eluded Clarke though: “We’re not stupid, we’ve got what we’ve deserved during previous games because we haven’t been good enough. “We deserved to drop down because our level of performance hasn’t been there in recent months. West Brom currently sit 12th on 54 points, seven points from the top six. The Verdict West Brom have been seriously let down by individuals. It’s well known that forwards have been frustratingly inconsistent while the defence were doing their bit. That ultimately led to the sacking of Ismael although the Frenchman didn’t help himself with his stubborn use of tactics. That being said, this is a very honest interview from Clarke who recognises that he and his teammates should be doing better. Picking up points after the international break is really important for the Baggies if they are to make splash next season. The playoffs seem a stretch, but if they don’t start picking up points, it could impact next season.