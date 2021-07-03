West Brom defender emerges as transfer target for Burnley and Brentford

West Brom full-back Darnell Furlong has emerged as a transfer target for both Burnley and Brentford, according to Football Insider.

Furlong has been with the Baggies since 2019, and has gone on to make 72 appearances in total for the club, who are now preparing for life back in the Championship.

The 25-year-old made 36 appearances for West Brom in the 2020/21 season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Football Insider claim that both Burnley and Brentford are believed to be the frontrunners to strike a deal to sign Furlong, as they prepare for the new league campaign.

Burnley have established themselves well in the top-flight, and are seemingly keen to add depth to their defensive options before their season opener against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Whilst Brentford won promotion from the Championship last term, and will be looking to sign players that have experience in the Premier League, with Henrik Dalsgaard departing the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a shrewd signing for either side.

Furlong has shown that he’s been a solid addition to the West Brom team, and he’s adjusted well to life in the Premier League with the Baggies.

It appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with both Burnley and Brentford reportedly keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature.

You would imagine that the defender will be keen on a move to either side as well, as the prospect of playing his football in the Premier League again will be too good of an opportunity to turn down.

A move to Brentford in particular might be of interest to Furlong, as they’re more likely to be able to offer him regular game time, with Henrik Dalsgaard recently departing the club this summer.