West Brom defender confirms summer departure and makes Slaven Bilic claim

West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson has confirmed his departure from the club, although it remains to be seen as to which club he’ll join.

Ferguson has been a key member of the West Brom team this season, and has made 21 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side in all competitions this term.

The Baggies are well in contention to challenge for a timely return to the Premier League this season, with West Brom currently sat second in the Championship table.

They take on QPR in their last match of this year’s league campaign, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion, with Brentford challenging them for second-spot in the Championship.

Brentford are just a single point behind the Baggies heading into that final game of the season, so there is no room for error from Slaven Bilic’s side.

Ferguson took to Instagram to thank the Baggies supporters, before labelling Slaven Bilic as a ‘world class coach’, as they look to win promotion this season into the top-flight.

It has previously been claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in landing Ferguson’s signature, although it remains to be seen as to whether that is the club that he will sign for ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Verdict:

It’ll be frustrating to see him heading for the exit door.

I’ve been really impressed with Ferguson this season, and I think he would have been more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

West Brom should have enough about them to win promotion back into the Premier League this season, as I can’t see Bilic allowing his side to ease up heading into a season-defining match on Wednesday.

It seems likely that West Brom could come up against Ferguson in the top-flight next season.