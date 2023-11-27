Highlights Ipswich Town's defeat against West Brom was not surprising given their recent trend of falling behind early in matches.

The team has previously been able to come back from early deficits against lower-ranked teams, but struggled to do so against a strong promotion contender like West Brom.

If Ipswich does not address their issue of conceding early goals, they could experience a drop-off in performance and lose more games, which is concerning with important fixtures coming up in December.

Despite Saturday night's defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich Town still sit second in the Championship and just three points behind league leaders Leicester City as the Foxes defeated Watford 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies took the lead after just five minutes when Darnell Furlong headed home Matty Phillips' dangerous corner, an event that many Championship fans may have seen as a part of the script.

The home side also came out the blocks well in the second half, and doubled their lead just two minutes into the half, when Grady Diangana expertly stroked the ball into the bottom corner via the post following a counter-attack, which both Jed Wallace and Brandon Thomas-Asante were key to.

Conceding early goals like this has been the Tractor Boys' only major shortcoming so far this season, but on Saturday night, against fellow promotion chasers, they were made to pay for it.

It has been an unfortunate trait of one of the second tier's pace setters, but up until this point they had got away with it, such as their last fixture before the international break, where Kieran McKenna's men went 1-0 behind to Swansea City after just seven minutes but went on to win 3-2.

But this Swansea game was far from a stand-alone occurrence, and part of a recurring theme as the Tractor Boys also fell behind early in 2-2 draws with Birmingham and Rotherham, as well as a 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The West Brom encounter marked the fifth Championship game in a row where the Tractor Boys fell behind early on, so quite frankly a defeat such as this was on the cards.

The West Brom defeat was inevitable for Ipswich

Prior to travelling to the Hawthorns, Kieran McKenna's side had fallen behind early on in four consecutive matches but for the most part they got away with it, avoiding defeat although, of course, they would have preferred to win against both Birmingham and Rotherham.

All of these sides whom Ipswich conceded early against recently still sit in the bottom half of the Championship following Saturday's results, so McKenna's men were able to come back, and perhaps it was inevitable that if the Tractor Boys went behind early to a fellow promotion chaser, then it would be more difficult for them to come back.

And so it proved, West Brom have been flying of late and have emerged as a genuine promotion candidate themselves, so it should not come as a surprise that the Baggies had the know-how to protect their early lead, and the quality to subsequently double their advantage.

Related "'I'm surprised" - Sky Sports pundit makes Ipswich Town claim ahead of West Brom clash Don Goodman has issued his take on the Tractor Boys ahead of their clash with West Brom on Saturday

Sadly for the Tractor Boys, this defeat could signal the beginning of somewhat of a drop-off because if they do not address this issue of conceding early goals, then they will go on to lose more games.

Fixing the problem will be particularly important heading into December when Ipswich face some big fixtures, including a clash with arch-rivals Norwich City, who will be determined to derail McKenna and co's success.