Tony Mowbray has indicated Alex Palmer’s sale to Ipswich Town was key to ensuring the club could afford to bring in Adam Armstrong.

On a surprisingly busy final day, Albion fans were unhappy to see that number one Palmer had moved to the Premier League strugglers in a transfer that could be worth up to £5m.

However, there was good news to follow for the Baggies, as they sealed a deal for exciting attacking talent Tammer Bany from Randers, before they finalised a loan switch for Armstrong from Southampton in what was a real coup.

Tony Mowbray discusses West Brom’s transfer deadline day

It has been reported that West Brom have paid a loan fee to Saints for the striker, whilst they are also contributing a ‘significant’ percentage of his salary.

So, it’s a hefty outlay for someone who may only play 16 times in the blue-and-white stripes, and Mowbray explained to Birmingham Live that they had to free up space in the budget with Palmer’s exit to make these moves happen.

“Was it the right thing for the club (Palmer to Ipswich)? When you take everything into consideration, all the financial things - yes. If it did help bring in Tammer [Bany] for instance, or [Adam] Armstrong's salary, then it makes sense to me. Sometimes you have to let one go to add in other areas.

“I think we're still pretty strong in goal - I know there's a debate about who is going to play this week, Wildsmith or Josh Griffiths? It's good we've got competition.”

West Brom will believe promotion is a real possibility

Most clubs now have to take risks when trading players, and that’s what Albion have done here.

Clearly, Palmer was a quality keeper at this level, but the club clearly feel in Joe Wildsmith and Josh Griffiths that they have capable options to choose from.

So, they sanctioned Palmer’s move to free up funds, and they now have arguably the standout attacker in the entire division. Armstrong has scored 28 and 24 times in his last two years at this level, so he should guarantee goals over the next few months.

Whilst Josh Maja has been prolific, he has suffered injury issues, and there was a reliance on the ex-Sunderland man to find the net.

Championship Table (as of 5/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42 9 Bristol City 30 3 42 10 Sheffield Wednesday 30 -3 42 11 Coventry City 31 1 41 12 Watford 30 -2 41

Now, Armstrong is ready to contribute, and he has shown that he can stand up in high pressure moments in the Championship - as Albion and Leeds found out in the play-offs last season.

Ultimately, this signing will be judged over the next few months, but if Armstrong scores the goals that take West Brom back to the Premier League, it will be seen as a brilliant Deadline Day by the club.