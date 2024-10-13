West Bromwich Albion found themselves a rather difficult position in the summer of 2006.

Following a 19th place finish in the Premier League, the Baggies found themselves having to come to terms with relegation to the Championship.

As a result of that, the club found themselves in a situation where they also faced something of an exodus of players from The Hawthorns.

That of course, opened the door for other clubs to take advantage by signing certain individuals for their own squads, and one side who did that, were Portsmouth.

Kanu headed for Fratton Park following West Brom exit

One of those to leave West Brom following their relegation at the end of the 2005/06 season, was striker Nwankwo Kanu.

The striker had spent the previous two years with the Baggies, after joining on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2004.

In total, the Nigerian scored nine goals in 57 appearances in all competitions during his time with West Brom.

But with his contract there expiring at the same time as relegation was confirmed, he was not handed a new deal by the Midlands club.

Despite that, he was able to ensure he remained in the Premier League for the 2006/07 season, by joining Portsmouth on a free transfer.

The striker initially put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Fratton Park, but this would end up being a signing that proved to be a successful one for Pompey, for much longer than that.

Kanu became a Portsmouth icon

In the end, Portsmouth themselves had only narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League during the 2005/06 season.

The south coast club had finished 17th in the final standings that season, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

But with Kanu leading the line, things were much improved for Pompey during the 2006/07 season.

Over the course of his debut campaign with the club, the striker scored 12 times in 38 appearances in all competitions, to end the season as his side's top scorer.

In doing so, he played a key role in helping Portsmouth to a ninth place finish, which was at the time their best ever in the Premier League.

Not surprisingly, Kanu would earn himself an extended contract at Fratton Park on the back of that, and he repaid the club for that faith in memorable style the following season.

While the striker was not as prolific in the league, he played a key role in Pompey history in 2008, as the club lifted the FA Cup, thanks in no small part to the Nigerian.

It was Kanu who scored the only goal of the game in both the semi-final win over his old club West Brom, and in the victory over Cardiff City in the final at Wembley, to claim the trophy.

In doing so, the striker helped Portsmouth to secure their first major honour since they had lifted the top-flight title all the way back in 1950.

That of course, also ensured the club would get the chance to play in the UEFA Cup the following season, where Kanu would get on the scoresheet in a 2-2 draw with Italian giants AC Milan.

His only other goal that season would also be a significant one, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, that confirmed the club's Premier League status for another year.

But with the following season seeing Pompey deducted nine points for entering administration as financial troubles ravaged the club, Kanu was powerless to prevent a drop into the Championship.

By that point, the striker's game time was becoming less frequent, and as Portsmouth looked to ease their financial issues, he was released in the summer of 2012.

Even so, by that point, Kanu's goals had delivered many a thrilling moment that will doubtless live long in the memory of any Pompey fan who saw them.

Kanu record in English football - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 197 44 34 West Brom 57 9 4 Portsmouth 166 28 16

There was also one last helping hand for the striker to give the club as well, when in April 2013, he revealed he had written off a claim for £3million in unpaid wages for the club.

In doing so, the Nigerian surely aided the club in their fight to remain in existence, by somewhat easing the financial demands that were taking such a toll on Pompey in that period.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems hard to argue with any suggestion that for what he did for the club on and off the pitch, Kanu will surely forever go down as a cult hero at Portsmouth.