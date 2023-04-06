West Brom will be without Okay Yokuslu when they make the trip to take on Rotherham United on Friday afternoon.

What is Okay Yokuslu’s injury?

The Turkish international has been a regular for Albion since he returned to The Hawthorns last summer, and he has impressed, featuring in 34 games. Like most in the squad, his levels improved under Carlos Corberan, and he has been key to the transformation under the Spaniard.

Given his combative style, it was a surprise, and a worry, when Yokuslu asked to be replaced late on in the 0-0 draw with Millwall last time out. The problem appeared after a challenge with an opponent, and Corberan confirmed to the Express & Star that the defensive midfielder will miss the trip to Yorkshire, even if it’s not a long-term problem.

“Okay has Friday and the day after to work with the medical staff, to have the focus to help him recover for the game on Monday. We talked to see if he could make training. Two days ago, we didn't see the possibility for him to play on Friday, yesterday he made a very good improvement.

“He started to make straight line runs, his reaction was excellent. Today (Thursday) we did the switch to see if he could do the last part of training with the group, and he found that he had pain. He is someone that, he is suffering if he cannot train with the team. Now, he needs to use these days to recover.”

Growing injury list could impact West Brom

This is the latest problem for Corberan to deal with, as he is missing a host of other first-team players, including Dara O’Shea, Jayson Molumby, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips. Yokuslu’s absence alongside Molumby means Albion will be without their first-choice midfield partnership against the Millers, with the Irishman expected to miss the rest of the month as well after picking up an injury during the international break.

Therefore, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Nathaniel Chalobah are expected to line up in the middle of the park at the New York Stadium, in what is a huge game for Albion. They trail the play-off places by five points, with a game in hand on most of their rivals, so they will see this as a great chance to close the gap.

However, Corberan’s men will have to address what has been an alarming run of form on the road. A draw at Cardiff City in their last trip ended a four-game winless streak, but they have not won away from home since mid-January.