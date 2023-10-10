Highlights John Swift will be out for around six weeks with a calf strain, a real setback for West Brom due to his impressive performances and goal contributions this season.

The international break limits the number of games Swift will miss, with his potential return set for November 25 against Ipswich.

The break came at the right time for Corberan and the squad, allowing them to regroup and recover from recent injuries before aiming to continue their good run without Swift's influence.

West Brom have confirmed that John Swift will be out for around six weeks after suffering a calf strain in the 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City on Friday night.

John Swift set for injury lay-off

It has been a decent start to the season for Carlos Corberan’s side, and one of the standout performers for Albion has undoubtedly been Swift.

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in 11 games, with the latest of those efforts coming in the defeat at St. Andrew’s, as Swift had put the Baggies ahead.

However, a controversial penalty given against Cedric Kipre changed the course of the game, and Blues would go on to pick up the three points.

As well as the huge frustration at the manner of the defeat, there was concern when Swift was forced off late on after a problem with his calf.

Corberan revealed that the attacking midfielder was set for a scan, and the club has announced today that the 28-year-old is going to be out for around six weeks.

“John Swift will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after sustaining a calf strain in Friday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Birmingham City.

“Swift will immediately begin a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return following the November international break.”

How big a blow is this for West Brom?

As mentioned, Swift has been a top performer for Albion this season, so there’s no denying that this is a real setback.

The former Reading man has chipped in with a lot of goals in the current campaign, which includes a few important strikes that have contributed to winning points.

So, this is a real blow, and with other injuries in the final third, it’s not what Corberan needs.

Which West Brom games will John Swift miss?

Perhaps the only positive for Albion is that the international break is now here, so it limits the number of games that Swift will miss as opposed to if it happened at a different stage of the campaign.

It seems that he will be available after the international break next month, with his first game back potentially at home to Ipswich on November 25.

If that is the case, it means Swift will have missed five games, which includes home games against Plymouth, QPR and Hull, along with trips to Coventry and Southampton.

What next for West Brom?

The break has probably come at the right time for Corberan, as the squad has been stretched in recent games, so they will now hope to get some players back and up to full speed for the return.

The Baggies had been on a good run before losing at Blues, so he won’t be overreacting to one defeat, but the reaction to the poor decision on Friday night will have concerned the boss.

It’s about putting a consistent run together when the football returns, but that will be harder over the next six weeks without the influential Swift, and it's now down to others to step up.