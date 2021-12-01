West Brom dealt blow in potential January move for Aston Villa man

It seems that West Brom may not be able to do a deal for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis in the January transfer window as he appears to be a big part of Steven Gerrard’s plans, per The Athletic.

The Baggies will look to sign a new centre-forward when the window re-opens at the start of 2022, with Valerien Ismael’s side struggling for goals and Jordan Hugill not living up to the bill.

Daryl Dike has been the man heavily linked to Albion and a reunion with Ismael after their partnership at Barnsley last season, but West Brom may not have the funds to complete that deal.

Albion’s Athletic correspondent Steve Madeley suggested that Davis may be a more realistic and affordable target for the club when it comes to signing a new physical striker.

But that hope looks to have been dashed already, with Gregg Evans of The Athletic revealing that new Villa boss Gerrard rates Davis highly and with Danny Ings out injured he’s expected to be the back-up for Ollie Watkins.

The Verdict

This could be potentially a blessing in disguise for West Brom because Davis is probably not of the required quality for a Championship promotion push.

Davis is 23 years old now and probably won’t ever make it as a regular at Villa but he has some good qualities as a target man – he did have a run of games in the 2019-20 season as a starter but he never really looked like a goal threat.

West Brom could do with someone who can not only hold the ball up but also knows how to score – that is why Dike keeps being linked but they can surely not afford to fork out on what it would cost to bring him to The Hawthorns.

There will be decent alternatives out there, but Davis probably wasn’t the answer anyway.