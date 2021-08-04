West Brom dealt blow as Watford move in on 27-year-old midfield target

Watford have held talks with Okay Yokuslu’s representatives as they look to try and wrap up a deal for the West Brom target.

Yokuslu is currently on Celta Vigo’s books having joined the club from Trabzonspor in the summer of 2018, ands since racked up 72 appearances for the La Liga outfit.

The Turkey international spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, though, with Sam Allardyce bolstering his squad in a bid to keep his former club up. That wasn’t to be the case for the Baggies, though, as they were relegated from the top-flight.

Yokuslu, however, was an impressive figure for Albion during his spell at the Hawthorns, standing out in his 16 appearances.

Despite a change in manager at the Hawthorns, AS have recently reported that Albion have a deal in progress to try and re-sign the 27-year-old this summer.

According to the Athletic, it’s now newly-promoted Watford who are taking a look at Yokuslu. Hornets sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has held talks with the player’s agent and discussed a potential move to Vicarage Road.

It is said that any move for Yokuslu would cost around £4.5million, with the Hornets also considering other midfield options before making a decision.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a blow for Albion.

It seemed a long shot for them to try and get Yokuslu back, as he is a high-profile player who did well in the Premier League last season.

If Watford are offering him Premier League football, then it is unlikely that Albion could tempt him to drop down to the Championship.

£4.5million isn’t a huge amount of money, though, so I wouldn’t say a deal is definitely out of the Baggies’ reach completely.