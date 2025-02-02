As deadline day fast approaches, Albion's search for a striker has finally come to a close and may allow another in the West Brom squad to end their torrid term.

West Brom's slow start to the January window was a major cause for concern amidst the Black Country fan base with the club tasked with substituting the firepower Baggies lost with Super Eagle Josh Maja's suspended sideline spell.

Many felt the success of the side's season would rest on their strategy to replace their leading frontman who is responsible for 12 of the Baggies' 38 Championship goals, but a finisher had to be found with the Black Country side dropping too many points already to deadlocks, with 14 of Albion's 29 Championship matches ending in draws.

Championship Table 2024/25 (30/01/25) (Flashscore) Position Team GF:GC PTS 5. West Brom 38:25 44 6. Middlesbrough 47:36 44 7. Blackburn 32:28 42 8. Bristol City 37:34 41 9. Watford 40:41 41 10. Sheff Wed 42:45 41

With league leaders Leeds United and second-place Sheffield United already 16 points senior, sustaining their play-off place may be the best the Baggies can hope for as they seek a return to the top-flight. But with a slew of sides breathing down the Baggies' backs, the club had to combat the goalscoring woes that have plagued the side for too long.

Mowbray himself stated his wish to address the issue, demanding more from the final third and for the department to be reinforced, telling the Express and Star on January 24th:

"Hopefully in the next two weeks, we'll add a player who lives for goals. Who is the best in the world at scoring goals? Erling Haaland, some games he has ten touches but scores three goals.

"We need to have players on the pitch who can supply a player who wants to score, who is always in the six-yard box and demands the winger puts the ball in. They're not easy to find. Every club wants a goalscorer."

Well, West Brom has answered Mowbray's request and the result is one that could be a game-changer in the top-six chase.

Albion secure Spurs signing who brings class and composure in front of goal

In a major coup that beats out Championship rivals Burnley, Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Luton, West Brom have won the race for Spurs starlet Will Lankshear.

Lankshear has long been a name closely monitored for a second-tier loan spell whose exploits in the U21 Premier League last term earned him a reputation as one of the Country's top prospects.

The 19-year-old frontman fired 23 goals in 23 matches in a spell of scintillating striking that saw him awarded the Premier League 2 Player of the Season and has since seen his promise of potential earn him a spell in Spurs' senior side.

Australian boss, Ange Postecoglou has primarily let Lankshear off the leash within the side's Europa League campaign where the 19-year-old started against Turkish giants Galatasaray in an emotional match for the youngster that saw him score his first Spurs goal and also was dismissed at the hour mark.

But as Spurs proceed to the knockout stages of the European competition, Postecoglou has preferred Lankshear to now earn longer spells in the senior game with a temporary term away to hone his talents, and Albion can assume the allure of Mowbray was key to securing his services.

The flying forward seems a match made in heaven for Mowbray's free-flowing scoring philosophy as, even in only limited spells, Lankshear has displayed a profile made up of powerful running, pace, strength (that should see him adapt quickly to the physicality of the second tier) and, most importantly poaching as he consistently charges his way into the box itching for any sight of goal.

This is a coup that has certainly put Championship rivals on notice and is a fitting substitute in Josh Maja's absence.

Lankshear arrival could allow struggling summer signing to end torrid term

With another option afforded to West Brom in the attacking department, the arrival of Lankshear at The Hawthorns could also be a late catalyst for one to head the other way and end a substandard stay.

Since his summer arrival at B71, former Barnsley striker Devante Cole has struggled to show any shade of the scintillating striking that earned him his second-tier move to the Albion, whose exploits reached 18 last season.

Under Baggies' former boss Corberan, the Spaniard saw little space in his squad for the Englishman despite only having one other striker to select from, but with the arrival of Mowbray, the former Tyke would have hoped to see a favour in his fortunes with the slate wiped clean.

However, Cole has failed to leave a lasting impression on the former Blues boss as struggling skipper Jed Wallace was preferred to start in the number nine position against Portsmouth, a match where the 29-year-old was given over 30 minutes to apply himself amongst the goals but couldn't add anymore to Albion's free-scoring display.

As the season surpasses the halfway mark, the fact Cole is yet to see himself on the starting team sheet is mightily telling of his place in Mowbray's mind.

With the impending arrival of reinforcements, and the return of Daryl Dike to match action expected as early as the 8th of February, it is difficult to see where Cole could find a place in the squad as it begins to be strengthened.

Therefore, a move on either a permanent or temporary term would seem to suit both parties best as Albion could likely still attract interest in the 29-year-old who has scored 34 goals across the last two seasons.

With many clubs in the market for a proven goalscorer, a League One outlet or even a second-tier side could offer the striker a late lifeline away from West Brom, with the frontman's wages unlikely to avert any interested parties.

As the search for a striker captured the attention of the Albion audience, the club's decision could very well define the destiny of Mowbray's West Brom with deadline day marking the last chance to add to the Baggies boss' squad.

A departure for Cole could give him a chance to revive his own record as a striking force in the football league, and prove key in financing a further late addition as the frontman continues to drop down the Baggies food chain,