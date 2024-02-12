Highlights West Brom's Daryl Dike has suffered another Achilles injury and will be out until the end of the year.

Dike thanked fans and players for their support and stated his determination to keep getting back up.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Tom Fellows will be relied upon to produce goals in Dike's absence.

West Brom striker Daryl Dike has posted an emotional message thanking fans and players of the Hawthorns club for their sincere messages after he picked up another injury.

Dike was out long-term with an injury picked up in the second half of last season, but making his return at the start of January with a goal against Aldershot in the FA Cup, Dike was ready to put the past behind him. But after landing awkwardly in a clash against Ipswich Town at the weekend, the American striker left the field in tears - and he's thanked those around him for mental support.

Daryl Dike's latest injury news

Albion boss Carlos Corberan admitted after the 2-2 draw in Suffolk that Dike had suffered another achilles injury during the game, which was the same injury that kept him out for nine months prior.

And, unfortunately for the striker, news on Monday confirmed that Dike had ruptured his achilles again after just nine minutes of action at Portman Road, with the club confirming that Dike would be out until the turn of the year - by which time Albion will be halfway through their new season, regardless of what division they're in once they know at the end of the current season.

Daryl Dike injury statement

Posting on his official X account, Dike said that he had been brought to tears over the support he received from fans, player and more, stating: "Unfortunately I have been injured again. Over this past day, I have been trying to wrap my head around the situation and I honestly still can’t, nor do I think, I will be able to for a while.

"One thing I quickly realised, however, is how blessed I am to have so many supporters around me. The amount of messages, videos and comments that I have received has been unbelievable. I see them all. I genuinely do not even know how to thank you all. The things that I have seen have filled my heat and my spirits so much, I have been brought to tears numerous times.

"As many of you know I have been injured multiple times and it has made it easy for me to think negatively. Luckily this support has pushed many negatives back in. No matter how many times I get knocked down I will keep getting back up.

"I’ve done it before and I will do it again. At the end of the day, all I want to do is to play football and be happy again. I know I will and I won’t stop working until my dreams come true.

"No words can be expressed to explain my appreciation towards you all. When the success comes (and it will come) we will all be ready to celebrate together."

Where Daryl Dike's injury leaves West Brom

With Dike heading back to the treatment table after spending almost a year on it, the onus is once again on Brandon Thomas-Asante to produce the goods for Carlos Corberan's team. Thomas-Asante was the main man to be called upon in Dike's absence and with nine goals so far this season for the Baggies, he'll be asked to continue his strong form.

West Brom - Attacker output, Championship, 2023/24 Player Games Goals Brandon Thomas-Asante 28 9 Josh Maja 9 1 Tom Fellows 17 2 Andreas Wiemann 3 1

One man that will be called upon after a recent burst into the team is youngster Tom Fellows. Reported interest from Everton in the January transfer window was quickly swatted away when he signed a new contract, and despite primarily being a winger, he's scored three goals in five starts for Albion since coming into the team at the turn of the new year.

Alongside that duo, Josh Maja will likely continue to play a further role in the team, with loan signing Andreas Weimann coming into the fold as and when required.