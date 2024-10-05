West Brom will be eyeing up promotion this season.

Since their relegation from the Premier League in 2021, the aim for West Brom has been to make a swift return to top flight football, and this has the potential to be their year.

In February of this year, the Baggies underwent a takeover as American businessman, Shilen Patel, acquired an 87.8% shareholding in the club.

It is now an exciting time to be a West Brom fan as the Shilen Patel era has got off to a flying start. Well-respected coach, Carlos Corberan, is the man at the helm looking to take the club back to the Premier League, and his side have started the 2024/25 season superbly.

Corberan's squad looks strong in all areas, and Patel has evidently given him his full backing. Looking at West Brom's current player salaries, it may come as a surprise to see who Patel is paying the most per week.

Who is earning the most in the West Brom squad?

According to Capology, West Brom's Daryl Dike sits at the top of their highest-earner rankings, as he earns an estimated £32,308 per week.

Mason Holgate actually earns an estimated £70k a week, but it is unknown how much of that is paid by West Brom as he is currently on loan from Everton, so we will assume that Patel is paying Dike the most amount of money per week.

Dike still has two years remaining on his contract, so it is estimated that he is still due to be paid around £3.36 million until his contract expires.

Sitting just behind Dike on the highest-earner list is Jed Wallace (£25k), Paddy McNair (£25k) and John Swift (£22.5k).

Daryl Dike's time at West Brom so far

The reason that many may be surprised to see Dike at the top of West Brom's highest-earner rankings is that he does not often feature. Unfortunately, his spell with the Baggies has been hampered by injuries, and he has not been seen in a West Brom shirt since February.

Before that, he had been on the sidelines with a long-term injury, and returned around the festive period, but was incredibly unfortunate as the injury soon returned.

The striker signed for West Brom in January 2022, and in his first full season with the club, he enjoyed a promising spell in front of goals. Dike grabbed seven goals in 14 Championship starts that season and was looking to be a strong option in attack, if he was to stay fit.

Daryl Dike's 22/23 Championship season, as per transfermarkt Apps Starts Goals Assists 23 14 7 1

Unfortunately, staying fit has been the biggest challenge for the USA international. He is yet to be seen this season, but all West Brom fans will be excitedly anticipating his return.

According to a report from Birmingham Live last week, that long-awaited return seems to be edging closer as Dike progresses with his recovery.

Everyone knows what the forward can offer when fit, so the idea of having him as an option along with Josh Maja under Carlos Corberan is a very exciting prospect.