Highlights West Brom head to Championship play-offs with a strong campaign finish.

Adding Mikey Johnston in January has solidified the club's position.

Baggies should target Brereton Diaz for a stronger offensive push this summer.

West Bromwich Albion look on course to secure a place in this season’s Championship play-offs.

The Baggies have been excellent throughout the campaign, but have really kicked on in this second half of the season.

The fresh additions in January, in particular Mikey Johnston, have helped West Brom continue to cement that fifth spot.

Looking ahead to the summer, West Brom’s new takeover of Shilen Patel could mean there is an opportunity for the club to spend some whether they are in the Championship or the Premier League.

If that is the case, the club should look to renew interest in forward Ben Brereton Diaz, a man linked with the Baggies in January, but eventually joined Sheffield United.

West Brom wanted Ben Brereton Diaz back in January

West Brom had a poor summer transfer window, as ongoing takeover talk meant the club was unable to spend and in fact, just brought three players in, with them being free agents or loan deals.

So, in January, there was hope that there could be more wiggle room for the club and one player they seemed keen on adding to the squad was Villareal striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

It was reported by TEAMtalk, that West Brom were among a host of Premier League and Championship clubs who were interested in signing the player on loan.

The Chilean international joined the La Liga side in the summer after leaving Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer. However, his time with the Spanish side wasn’t a big success in the first part of the campaign, and they decided to loan him out.

As mentioned, West Brom were keen on the player, but they were beaten to the striker’s signature by Premier League side Sheffield United.

West Brom should renew interest in Brereton Diaz this summer

As mentioned, West Brom could potentially have a big transfer kitty available this summer, depending on what the new owner wants to do.

If that is the case, the Baggies should be looking to renew that interest in Ben Brereton Diaz, as he’s an accomplished player in the Championship and could be available given his situation at Villareal.

Of course, Carlos Corberan’s side will hope that come the end of the season they are a Premier League team, and whether that is the case or not, they should still look to reignite their interest in the Chilean international.

Brereton Diaz is currently with Sheffield United, and it looks likely they will be coming back down to the Championship; therefore, it could potentially weaken their chances of re-signing the player.

Since joining the Blades, the 24-year-old has been in impressive form, netting two goals in the three league appearances he’s made.

Ben Brereton Diaz's 2023/24 Premier League stats with Sheffield United Total Matches played 3 Minutes per game 59 Goals 2 xG 1.07 Goal frequency 89 minutes Goals per game 0.7 Shots per game 2.0 Goal conversion 33% Big chances missed 2 Big chances created 0 Average rating 6.77 As per SofaScore.com (As it stands 8th of March)

As shown in the table above, Brereton Diaz is over performing when it comes to his xG, which stands at 1.07, and he is averaging a goal every 89 minutes of football, as per SofaScore.com.

Furthermore, the forward is averaging 2.0 shots per game, with 1.3 of them on target, and his goal conversion rate is at a decent 33%, which is not too bad given the Blades haven’t created loads of chances this season.

Despite it only being a short number of games, Brereton Diaz has shown that he is more than capable of producing in the Premier League, and it is well known what he can do in the Championship. So, should his future be away from Villarreal, whether on a loan or a permanent switch, West Brom should be keeping a close eye on him.

The Baggies could potentially do with freshening up their attack this summer, with Daryl Dike once again injured and Josh Maja struggling for form. If funds aren’t a problem, Corberan should be keen to pursue a move for Brereton Diaz, as he could be the difference to whatever the club wants to achieve next season.