Highlights Crystal Palace are reportedly searching for a new goalkeeper this summer, with it anticipated that Sam Johnstone will leave the club.

One name linked has been West Brom's Josh Griffiths.

The 22-year-old Baggies back up keeper is reported to have 'caught the eye' of the Premier League side.

Despite the January transfer window having slammed shut, transfer rumours across the EFL are continuing to persist.

Indeed, the latest link in the EFL comes at West Bromwich Albion, with one of their rarely-seen players being linked with a surprise potential move to the Premier League this summer.

Crystal Palace interested in Josh Griffiths

In a report from The Sun detailing Crystal Palace's search for Roy Hodgson's eventual successor, an interesting tidbit of information is included regarding the club's transfer plans for the summer.

One position that the Eagles are reportedly looking at is the goalkeeping position, with Palace believing that Sam Johnstone will move on from the club during the next window.

Johnstone has been at the club since 2022, but due to injury, recently lost his place as number one to Dean Henderson, and is yet to regain it.

As such, Palace are 'checking' on keepers, and one player said to have 'caught the eye' of the Premier League side is West Brom's Josh Griffiths.

Griffiths has only featured in cup competitions for the Baggies this season - twice in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Cup - making it quite a surprising link.

Of course, Griffiths, despite being just 22-years-old, has played regular first-team football during his short career so far elsewhere.

Indeed, he came through the Baggies' youth system, but has made the most of loan deals to make him a fairly experienced shot-stopper for his age.

Griffiths' first loan spell came during the 2020/21 campaign when he was loaned to League Two Cheltenham Town.

During that spell, Griffiths appeared 50 times in all competitions, keeping an impressive 23 clean sheets and helping the club win promotion to League One as champions of the fourth tier.

Josh Griffiths' career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Season Club Matches Clean Sheets 2020 - present West Bromwich Albion 13 4 2020/21 Cheltenham Town 50 23 2021/22 Lincoln City 35 2 2022/23 Portsmouth 28 8 Stats correct as of 11/02/2024

League One was where Griffiths would spend the next season out on loan at Lincoln, where, this time, he made 35 appearances in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets for the club.

Last season, another loan to League One followed, with Griffiths making 28 appearances for Portsmouth, and keeping eight clean sheets, before being recalled by the Baggies.

Griffiths went on to appear in 10 Championship matches following his return, but this was largely due to an injury to regular number one Alex Palmer, who regained the spot before the end of the season, and has kept it ever since.

Josh Griffiths' West Brom contract

Interestingly, if Palace were to make a move for Griffiths, this summer would arguably be a good time to do so considering the goalkeeper's current contract situation.

Indeed, with his last contract coming in 2021, Griffiths' current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

This means that the 22-year-old will have just 12 months left on his deal at the club come the summer, which could affect his value.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the fact Griffiths has caught Palace's eye turns into concrete interest over the next few months.