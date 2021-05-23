West Brom could turn to 45-y/o EFL boss as move for key managerial target hits stumbling block

West Brom could turn their attention towards appointing Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael, with their chances of getting Chris Wilder taking a hit, according to The Sun.

It has been reported by the Sun that Wilder is prepared to wait for the potential for a Premier League job to become available to him.

The former Sheffield United boss is believed to have been offered around £25,000-a-week by the Baggies plus a bonus upon promotion. That is thought to be less than he was on with the Blades.

The latest report from the Sun reveals that West Brom could now look to approach Ismael over their vacant managerial position with Wilder stalling.

It is believed that the Barnsley manager might well be tempted to make the move to the Hawthorns to get the chance to work with a bigger transfer budget. However, Crystal Palace does still remain another possibility for him.

There are thought to be two other options that West Brom might turn to, with Slavisa Jokanovic one of those but he is already in talks with Sheffield United over their vacant managerial role.

While The Sun also report that John Terry might well come into the mix as well, but only if the Baggies do not get someone with more experience to agree to take the job first.

The Verdict

It does seem from this update that West Brom are in a major dilemma now, Wilder appears to have been their number one choice from the beginning but it now seems like they might have to miss out on the former Sheffield United manager. That is a blow because he does have promotion-winning experience with the Blades and could have been a good fit for the role at the Hawthorns.

However, if they are now going to move for Ismael that would be a potentially promising alternative option. He has performed an excellent job for Barnsley in the Championship this season and nearly took them to the Championship play-off final. Getting the chance to work with a bigger budget at West Brom must be appealing to him and it would be interesting to see what he could do with that.

The Baggies need to move swiftly though to get Ismael because he has interest from elsewhere as you can expect from the job he has done this term. Jokanovic looks unlikely at this point, while appointing someone like Terry would be a huge gamble at this stage.