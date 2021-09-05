West Brom could face Premier League competition in January if they revisit move for summer transfer target

Crystal Palace are expected to make a move for Daryl Dike in the January transfer window, which could be a blow for West Brom.

It’s no secret that Albion were desperate for a number nine in the recent window, and whilst Jordan Hugill signed late on, some fans still feel they are one short up top.

Therefore, the prospect of Dike joining was a popular one, with it well-documented that the USA international was a player Valerien Ismael wanted.

However, a move for the 21-year-old in the New Year won’t be straightforward, as reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Palace have the Orlando City man on their ‘radar’.

That’s not to say a deal couldn’t happen, as there is a lot of football to be played by now and the window opening, which could impact where Dike wants to go.

Plus, in Ismael, Albion have the boss that gave Dike an opportunity in English football last season, with the striker starring for the Frenchman at Barnsley, scoring nine goals in 21 games whilst on loan at Oakwell.

The verdict

Dike really would have been a standout signing for Albion because his form with Barnsley last season showed just how good he can be. When you take into account his age and potential, it’s a no-brainer for the Baggies to target him.

But, because of that, it’s also inevitable that there would be Premier League interest and that’s going to complicate a move in January.

So, this is one to monitor over the coming months and it will be interesting to see if anything happens with Dike in the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.