With the race for the Championship play-offs as tight as ever, every point gained can be crucial in securing a place in the top six - and sometimes you’ve got to get an advantage by hook or by crook.

That’s what West Bromwich Albion fans will be saying anyway, after a controversial incident in their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers allowed them to pick up a point from their clash at Loftus Road on Wednesday.

Cedric Kipre’s goal line clearance with his hand went unpunished by referee Geoff Eltringham, with the officials thinking goalkeeper Alex Palmer had got a fingertip to Sam Field’s header to tip the effort over the bar.

It is a decision that could have massive consequences when the season draws to a close, with the Baggies embroiled in a race for the top six that is sure to go down to the wire.

Cedric Kipre handball incident earns West Bromwich Albion a vital point in Championship playoff race

Things seemed to be going Albion’s way in the first half in West London, as Carlos Corberan’s side battled back from an early deficit to go into the interval ahead.

Sam Field had opened the scoring for the hosts, before Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana scored two times in as many minutes to turn the game around before the half hour struck.

Palmer was called upon early in the second half to keep out Michael Frey’s penalty which kept the lead intact, before Kipre performed some goalkeeping heroics of his own to maintain the visitors’ advantage.

The Ivory Coast international avoided any retribution for his misdemeanour, which would have resulted in a red card and a penalty for the opposition had it been seen by the officials.

With the possibility of playing the last hour of the game with 10 men, as well as missing one of their key defenders for three matches after the Rangers affair, Albion have well and truly dodged a bullet.

Field’s late equaliser meant Kipre’s law-breaking wasn’t rewarded with three points, but the draw still leaves the Baggies in fifth spot, five points ahead of seventh-placed Norwich City.

West Bromwich Albion’s Championship run-in

Had Kipre been dismissed for his act, he would have likely missed this Sunday’s trip to Huddersfield Town, as well as matches against Bristol City and Millwall if the offence was deemed worthy of a three-game suspension.

The defender’s presence in the backline will make such a difference for his side, with the 27-year-old being something of an ever-present for a defensive unit that has conceded the third least goals in the division this campaign.

Only Leeds United and Leicester City have let in fewer goals than the Baggies this term, with the Ivorian featuring in 14 matches where his side have kept a clean sheet.

Key fixtures in Albion’s run-in include a face-off with league leaders Leicester, as well as fellow playoff hopefuls Preston North End on the final day, while they will have their say on the relegation battle with clashes against Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday before the seasons ends.

There comes the odd occasion when doing something wrong is rewarded, and if West Brom sneak into the playoff spots this season they can look at Kipre’s cunning 'keeping as the moment that sealed the deal.

But they all even out over a season, right?