Highlights Birmingham was relegated from the Championship but could sign West Brom's Josh Griffiths on loan, similar to the Boaz Myhill deal.

Boaz Myhill helped Birmingham to fourth place in the Championship and a shot at European football during his loan spell.

West Brom may still have plans for Griffiths, potentially affecting Birmingham's hopes of securing him on loan next season.

Birmingham City's 13-year stay in the Championship was brought to a sad conclusion as, despite beating Norwich City 1-0, results elsewhere saw them relegated last Saturday.

However, their drop to the third tier of English football may give them hope of completing a loan deal with West Brom for young keeper Josh Griffiths.

This would be reminiscent of the stellar signing they made when they fell out of the Premier League in 2011, as they picked up Baggies keeper, Boaz Myhill, on a one-year loan.

Boaz Myhill wonder-signing

Having been a mainstay in a Hull City side in the late 2000s, Myhill made a reported £1.5 million move to West Brom on the 30th of July 2010.

Unfortunately, his first season saw him make just 13 appearances and in the summer he swapped the Hawthorns for St Andrew's.

Myhill would go on to play a large role in Birmingham's season as he helped them to an impressive fourth-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship. Additionally, he got the one and only chance in his career to feature in European football, as the Blues faced off against the likes of Braga and Club Brugge.

They were knocked out of both the Europa League and the play-offs, with Myhill unable to feature in the Championship semi-final against Blackpool due to injury.

His return to West Brom led him to become a back-up keeper for the majority of his career. But, Blues fans won't forget the effort Myhill put in to help them achieve their highest finish in the past 12 years.

Related Birmingham City should avoid repeat of Sunderland saga for supporters' sake: View Birmingham City need to accept that their chances of re-signing Jay Stansfield are very slim, they should move on to fresh targets

Birmingham should try and repeat the deal

Another man who will likely be second fiddle again next season is 22-year-old Josh Griffiths. Having been at West Brom since age 10, Griffiths is unlikely to be given an opportunity anytime soon, with the form of Alex Palmer keeping his understudy out of the team.

This may provide Birmingham with an ideal opportunity, and it would be no surprise to see the current promotion favourites go in for the Englishman.

His experience in League One is a further crucial aspect, having appeared over 50 times in the division for Portsmouth and Lincoln. His short spell at Pompey was a particularly impressive one, keeping seven clean sheets in 22 games and showcasing a strong ability for passing out of the back.

With current keeper John Ruddy out of contract next month, some fans will be asking for a replacement in goal. For a short-term fix, you can certainly trust Griffiths to provide you with consistent performances next year.

Josh Griffiths' League One Career as per FotMob Appearances 55 Goals Conceded 71 Saves 144 Clean Sheets 9

Carlos Corberan may have other ideas

Current Baggies head coach, Carlos Corberan may have other plans surrounding Griffiths though. Having recalled the keeper from his loan at Fratton Park last season, the Spaniard gave him a chance towards the end of last season, as the shot-stopper featured in 10 Championship games.

Ultimately, this campaign has seen very little game time, but Corberan clearly still has plans for Griffiths.

In a recent interview with Birmingham Live, the head coach stated this about the development of the youngster: "We think in football you only develop with game time, but in your career, that's not the only way you have to develop".

Corberan evidently takes a different approach from that of many other managers, and West Brom's league status could play a part in his decision-making next season.

Should the Baggies secure promotion via the play-offs, it may be the case that Griffiths moves out on loan to Birmingham in a bid to continue his growth. However, Championship football could see a repeat season for the Hereford-born goalkeeper, and he may have to continue his fight against the excellence of Alex Palmer.