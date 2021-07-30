West Brom continuing to weigh up move for 28-year-old amid Blackburn Rovers interest

West Bromwich Albion are still considering making a move for 28-year-old free agent Adam Reach this summer, according to the Express and Star.

This link was first reported by The Sun’s Alan Nixon and despite many peoples’ surprise at this potential deal, Valerien Ismael’s are still said to be monitoring the winger who is available on a free transfer.

28-year-old Reach was released by Darren Moore’ Sheffield Wednesday in the summer following their relegation to the third tier, becoming a key player for the Owls at Hillsborough for five consecutive seasons after making a £5m move from Middlesbrough in 2016.

During his time with the South Yorkshire club, he made 230 competitive appearances and recorded 58 goals contributions in the process, including eight last season in a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side.

Although no clubs have snapped him up so far this summer, Blackburn Rovers are also reported to have taken an interest in the 28-year-old and could potentially become Tony Mowbray’s first signing of the summer.

They may be in a financially healthier situation than Rovers due to their last campaign in the Premier League, but West Brom’s budget could also be limited until the Baggies cash in on Sam Johnstone and/or Matheus Pereira in the next month, leaving Reach as a cheap option they could pursue.

Pereira looks more likely to leave at this stage, with West Ham deciding to sign Alphonse Areola instead of Johnstone and the Brazilian midfielder actively pushing for a move away from The Hawthorns.

This could make a reinforcement or two in the wing position necessary, potentially opening the door for Reach to join the recently relegated Championship side.

The Verdict:

He may not start for the Baggies every week, but the former Sheffield Wednesday winger would still be a solid second-tier option for the Baggies to have and could be vital when injuries and suspensions start to creep in next season.

With other areas to address and further key signings to make, this could be a potentially cheap deal to conclude that won’t harm their chances of signing other players.

And with the wealth of experience Reach has in the Championship, this would be a shrewd addition providing the Baggies can negotiate a reasonably modest wage for the 28-year-old.

Without the sales of Johnstone and Pereira, West Brom fans will need to be realistic on the players they’re currently targeting. Reach may be a far cry from £18m-rated previous target Daryl Dike, but strength in depth is essential during a gruelling second-tier season and the winger could provide that.