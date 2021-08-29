West Brom considering hijacking Birmingham City transfer deal

West Bromwich Albion are monitoring the situation of Watford striker Troy Deeney as they ponder on whether or not to make a transfer move for the 33-year-old, according to Joseph Masi of the Express & Star.

That is despite The Athletic reporting this afternoon that Deeney is in talks to join his boyhood club Birmingham City, with the Blues and the Hornets discussing that particular transfer ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday night.

Valerien Ismael has been after a target man throughout the summer and he managed to secure the loan signing of Jordan Hugill from Norwich City this week, but he refused to rule out making another acquisition before the deadline strikes.

Deeney appeared in Watford’s first two Premier League matches of the season off the bench but he was not in the squad for the defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hornets reportedly could settle Deeney’s contract in order for him to take a pay-cut and join the Blues, but the Baggies could make it a complicated matter by making a transfer move for the experienced striker.

The Verdict

It looked as though Deeney was close to securing a move to the club he has supported since he was a child – but West Brom’s interest could make things interesting.

You’d think that Deeney being a Birmingham fan would mean that it’s a no-brainer for him to move to St. Andrew’s, but if the Baggies come in and offer more wages then it gives the veteran forward a tough decision to make.

It’s important to note that right now, West Brom are only said to be ‘monitoring’ what is happening with Deeney and things may already be too far down the line with Birmingham to get anything done.

But it confirms that Ismael is still looking for another striker and whatever club Deeney joins in the next few days he will be a valuable asset in the Championship.