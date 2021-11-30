West Brom considering Aston Villa transfer raid in January to solve problem position

Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis is believed to be on West Brom’s radar as they look to bring in a new striker in the January window.

Valerien Ismael’s men are fourth in the Championship table, but scoring goals has been a problem for the Baggies this season, particularly recently, with the side having failed to find the net in three.

For many fans, the lack of a top striker is the reason for that, and there is an expectation that Albion will seek to sign a physical number nine in the New Year.

And, The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley has revealed that Davis is someone under consideration.

“It’s hard to know who is available, who would be interested in signing and who Albion could afford. I’ve heard Keinan Davis at Villa mentioned, and that sounds like a pretty sensible suggestion.”

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at Villa this season, and he hasn’t featured in Steven Gerrard’s two games so far, which includes failing to make the matchday squad last time out.

Therefore, a move away in the January window is likely to be sanctioned.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Davis’ goalscoring record means this is a potential signing that probably won’t go down well, as he has never been prolific and Albion need someone who will get goals.

However, it’s important to remember that he is still a young player and his strength makes him a good option to lead the line for Ismael’s side.

Nevertheless, it would still be a risky move from West Brom considering they need goals, so it will be interesting to see what does happen with the player.

