West Brom consider move for Sheffield United forward

West Brom are considering a late move for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

With Daryl Dike suffering a thigh injury that has confirmed his absence for the next two months, Steve Bruce’s search for a striker has been accelerated.

The report suggests that the Baggies held a strong interest in Manchester City starlet Liam Delap, however, the young forward has recently embarked on a season-long loan spell with Championship rivals Stoke City.

Starting the season off ruing the lack of striking options who operate as a focal point, the Baggies managed to score five times yesterday afternoon in a thrashing of Hull City.

The hardest West Brom quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 When was the club formed? 1870 1874 1878 1882

McBurnie has just recovered from a foot injury and will be hoping for regular minutes wherever he plays his football beyond this transfer window.

The verdict

McBurnie is the kind of player that would thrive off the excellent service he would be getting at West Brom, with the Baggies possessing several creative talents who would be boosted by the arrival of a target man.

Grady Diangana, John Swift and Jed Wallace have all impressed early on in the campaign, and should McBurnie arrive, then West Brom could start to dream about what this season could hold.

It is difficult to determine whether McBurnie would see regular enough game time at Sheffield United if he was to remain at Bramall Lane.

The Blades do possess several striking options at present but McBurnie’s physicality and ability to link the play represents a different kind of forward to their current forwards.