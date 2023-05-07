Tom Rogic is facing an uncertain future at West Brom after just one year at the club.

The Australian was signed by the Baggies as a free agent last summer following his departure from Celtic.

Does Tom Rogic have a future at West Brom?

According to the Daily Record (09.27), Albion are weighing up whether to extend the midfielder’s contract beyond its first year.

West Brom hold a 12-month extension clause in his deal, but an unconvincing season at the Hawthorns has raised doubts over whether it will be triggered.

The 30-year-old has featured 20 times in the league for West Brom, contributing one goal and three assists.

However, only four of those appearances have come as starts.

His last appearance came in a 2-1 loss to Sunderland in April, coming off the bench very late on for a brief cameo.

Rogic’s last start came in a 3-0 loss in the FA Cup fourth round to Bristol City, and his in the league was against Preston North End in late December.

Injuries have played a role in his lack of game time, and it is unclear whether he will be fit for Monday’s clash with Swansea City.

Carlos Corberan has admitted he faces a race against time to prove he will be available as the team chases a play-off place in the final game of the season.

“Rogic has started to work now with the physical coaches in the pitch, and we still need to see how he progress,” said the Spaniard, via Daily Record.

“It's a long week and closer to the game we will know his possibilities.”

West Brom are eighth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places going into Monday’s finale.

Should West Brom look to extend Tom Rogic’s contract for another year?

Rogic was an exciting signing given the reputation he had built during his time with Celtic.

However, he has failed to live up to expectations with Albion and a parting of ways in the summer might be the best for everyone.

At 30-years of age, it is hard to see him really improving much on what he has displayed so far.

The midfielder is also struggling with fitness issues, which may be a warning sign that perhaps the club should steer clear of keeping him on for another year.

The gamble of extending him wouldn’t be too big, but it still likely won’t be worth the hassle unless he can show that he’s capable of turning things around somehow.