West Brom confirm transfer arrival of EFL ace

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre, the club have now confirmed via their official website.

The Baggies have been relatively quiet in the transfer window thus far, and their only piece of business before now was the permanent signing of Matheus Pereira from Sporting CP.

Slaven Bilic has strengthened his defensive options ahead of their return to the Premier League, though, with the club signing Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre for around £1million.

Kipre has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Hawthorns, on the back of a solid individual campaign for Wigan in the Championship.

The 23-year-old helped the Latics keep 12 clean sheets in 36 Championship appearances last term, but after entering administration, the club were deducted 12 points and were subsequently relegated.

Their administration has led to the likes of Kieffer Moore, Jamal Lowe, Leon Balogun and Joe Gelhardt leaving the club amongst others, with Albion acquiring Kipre for a bargain price.

The Verdict

It’s sad to see what’s going on at Wigan, but football is a business, and the Baggies have pulled off a fantastic piece of transfer business here by landing Kipre for a cut-price.

He’s only 23 but he has really stood out in the Championship for Wigan in recent seasons, and he certainly has all the attributes to thrive in the top-flight.

He could form a really strong partnership with Semi Ajayi, as they are two defenders who are powerful, strong and quick.