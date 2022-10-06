West Brom confirm stance on Steve Bruce’s future ahead of Luton Town clash

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that Steve Bruce remains in charge of the first-team squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Luton Town, the Express & Star have reported.

The club have announced that Bruce will take up his pre-match responsibilities of talking to the media on Friday morning before Nathan Jones’ side visit The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, meaning that he will once again take to the dugout for another match as manager.

There have been calls from the terraces to dismiss Bruce from his role after a torrid start to the 2022-23 Championship season, which has seen the Baggies win just one of their first 12 matches.

Three out of their last four games have been defeats, including back-to-back home losses against Birmingham City and Swansea, before an early goal conceded against Preston North End on Wednesday night saw Albion lose 1-0 on the road.

And despite many running out of patience with Bruce, it appears the West Brom hierarchy are prepared to give the experienced coach more time to sort things out, despite sitting in 22nd position in the second tier following their latest defeat.

The Verdict

This is an update that will only infuriate a large section of West Brom fans even more than they already.

The reaction from the away section at Deepdale on Wednesday was very clear as to what they want, but they are not getting what they want just yet.

To some, West Brom are in an unrecoverable situation with Bruce at the helm – he has been in charge since February and things have gotten no better, and with the squad they have they should absolutely not be in the bottom three of the league.

The Hawthorns could be a very toxic place on Saturday afternoon, and a defeat against Luton would surely put Bruce out of a job once and for all.