West Brom confirm significant long-term player agreement

West Brom have completed the permanent signing of Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby, the Championship club have confirmed.

Molumby joined West Brom on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, having previously had temporary spells in the Championship with Millwall and Preston.

This season, the midfielder has gone on to make 30 appearances for the Baggies, scoring once in a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough back in February.

Now though, Molumby is set to remain at The Hawthorns for the long-term, even after that loan spell expires in the summer.

It has been announced that the 22-year-old has now completed a permanent move to West Brom, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal that secures his future with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The move brings an end to Molumby’s seven-year spell with Brighton – whose academy set-up he joined in 2015 – during which time he made five senior appearances for the Seagulls.

With just one game remaining of this season, West Brom sit tenth in the Championship table, but are unable to make a late burst into the play-off places on the final day.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a good piece of business for West Brom.

Molumby obviously knows the club well from his time there season, and has been a reliable performer for the Baggies during the current campaign.

As a result, he is a player who could have an important role to play for West Brom going forward, especially given he still has plenty of time to improve further with experience.

This also looks as though it will be a busy summer for West Brom after the disappointment of 2021/22, so it could be encouraging for them that they are getting this business done early.