West Brom confirm significant departure as off-field issues continue

West Brom have confirmed that technical and sporting director Luke Dowling has left the club.

Dowling had been a key figure at The Hawthorns since arriving around three years ago, and he was tasked with helping appoint a new Head Coach as the club prepare for life back in the Championship.

However, he will no longer be involved in the process, as Albion released a statement on their official site announcing his exit.

The timing of the news will have come as a surprise to many, whilst it also hints at issues with owner Guochuan Lai. That’s because it had been reported last week that Dowling and the board were keen to appoint Chris Wilder as Sam Allardyce’s successor but it was blocked by the Chinese businessman.

With a move for David Wagner falling through at the last minute, it has put Albion back to square one in terms of finding the new manager and it has since been claimed that Lai ‘lost faith’ in Dowling.

As part of the update, the club stated that Chief Executive Xu Ke will provide fans with a further update this evening.

The verdict

It appears that there has been a real conflict between Lai and Dowling over the next boss and this update suggests the relationship between the two has completely broken down.

Whilst Dowling had his critics among the fan base, this shows that the problems run deep at The Hawthorns right now, and everyone connected to the club will be concerned about the direction the club are heading.

The update on the new boss this evening will be interesting and it’s going to be interesting to see what decisions are made moving forward.

