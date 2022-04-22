West Brom confirm significant decision ahead of 22/23 campaign

Steve Bruce will remain as West Brom manager next season and is expected to oversee major changes at the club in the summer.

The former Aston Villa chief was named as Valerien Ismael’s successor earlier in the campaign, initially agreeing an 18-month deal. However, part of that agreement would allow either Bruce to walk away, or the club to look elsewhere, in the summer.

That won’t be happening though, as The Athletic confirmed today that Bruce will remain in charge next season.

It had been unclear whether Albion would go in a different direction, because whilst the problems at The Hawthorns appear to run deeper than the manager, Burce has underwhelmed, having initially targeted promotion when he arrived but the Baggies are now not going to finish in the top six.

Nevertheless, many fans see the players as the problem, and the update has revealed that the 61-year-old is ‘already planning for next season and a summer overhaul of his squad’.

Albion have three games last season, starting with a fixture against Coventry City at home this weekend.

The verdict

This a decision that may divide opinion among the fans because Bruce hasn’t got the results that many expected following his appointment.

Yet, he will have learnt a lot from the group in the past few months, whilst results against some of the top teams in the league should at least offer hope that Bruce can get things right moving forward.

Now, this offers some sort of stability and you would expect work has already taken place about reshaping the squad, which is desperately needed.

