West Brom confirm significant club decision after Valerien Ismael exit

West Brom have announced the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager on an 18-month deal.

The Baggies made the decision to sack Valerien Ismael yesterday after a concerning run of form in recent weeks which saw the fans really turn on the Frenchman, even though Albion sit fifth in the Championship.

And, they have wasted little time in finding his replacement, with new CEO Ron Gourlay turning to Bruce.

The club confirmed his arrival on their official site this evening, as Bruce signed a deal that will keep him at The Hawthorns until the end of next season.

He is also joined by some familiar faces, as Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew, who have worked with Bruce before, are part of his backroom team, as well as son Alex.

Bruce will be tasked with guiding Albion back to the Premier League this season and he has a good record on that front, having won four promotions in his career, two with Birmingham City and two with Hull City.

The 61-year-old’s most recent spell was with Newcastle United, but he was dismissed earlier this season.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

Albion are firmly in the hunt for promotion and the hierarchy have gone for someone who has proven he can deliver at this level.

Bruce’s appointment may not be too inspiring for the support, particularly after the complaints towards Ismael’s style of play, but they will be willing to give him a chance.

So, it’s now down to Bruce to get this talented squad performing, starting with a big game against former club Sheffield United next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.