West Brom confirm positive update on 25-y/o player

West Brom have confirmed that defender Matt Clarke will play for the U23 side tonight as he returns from a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old joined Albion from Brighton in the summer and quickly made the left centre-back position his own as part of Valerien Ismael’s 3-4-3 formation.

However, despite an impressive start, with the Baggies winning the two games Clarke started, he was forced off against Blackburn back in August and he hasn’t featured for the team since.

Pleasingly for the boss, Clarke was involved in the squad as West Brom lost to Stoke City on Friday night, but he didn’t play.

Therefore, the club revealed that the former Portsmouth man will be involved for the U23s as they take on Sunderland later this evening.

That will be Clarke’s first football since the fixture at Ewood Park which came on August 21, and it will give the player valuable minutes ahead of the game against Birmingham City after the international break.

Left-back Conor Townsend has been filling in for Clarke, so his return will be very welcome.

The verdict

This is very good news for Albion as even though he only played in a few games, it’s clear to see that Clarke will be an important player for the team this season.

As well as that, his return will allow Townsend to go back to his more natural wing-back position, which will also improve the XI.

Ismael deserves credit for not rushing Clarke back, as there may have been a temptation to throw him on Friday, but he has been managed carefully and if he comes through this game unscathed then you would expect him to play against Blues.

